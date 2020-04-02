CAP: Caring about people at all times

Community Action Partnership for Madison County staff may have transitioned to a work-from-home environment, but they are still working – now more than ever. As a community-based organization, they are committed to providing services to those in need in Madison County.

Program staff have been in constant communication with clients by phone, e-mail and video-conferencing platforms. It is really amazing how, in just a few days, the staff have been able to adapt the way they serve their clients. Early Head Start staff have been reading to children through video chat.

The professional mentors have been mailing activities to their mentees’ homes and doing activities via video chat, as well. The housing team has been able to assist four families with housing needs so far and have also been supplying hygiene care packages to those in need.

These are just a few examples of how CAP is stepping up in these trying and unusual times.

If you are in need, reach out to CAP by phone, leave a message, and they will get back to you as soon as they can. The housing, early head start, transportation and rental assistance teams can be reached at 315.697.3588. The healthy families, kinship and family action teams can be reached at 315.684.3144.

The WIC clinics can be reached as follows: Utica – 315.798.5066, Oneida – 315.363.3210, Ilion – 315.866.5029 and Rome – 315.356.4755. They will do whatever it takes within their power to help.

Established in 1986, CAP is a not-for-profit agency in Madison County with a mission to help individuals, families and children face the challenges of today while building hope for the future. CAP serves the community through a variety of programs. For more information about CAP’s programs, visit capmadco.org or on Facebook @CAPforMadisonNY.

