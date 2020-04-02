Madison County opens COVID-19 call center

The Madison County Health Department announced today that it has opened a COVID-19 hotline. Residents may call the hotline at 315.366.2770 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m .to 5 p.m. with questions about the COVID-19 virus.

This hotline is not for people experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. If you are sick or feeling mildly ill, stay home and monitor your symptoms. Call your primary healthcare provider if you have any questions or, if you do not have a healthcare provider, contact the SUNY Upstate Medical University triage line at 315.464.3979. Do not go directly to the emergency room or your doctor’s office without calling ahead. If you develop emergency symptoms – difficult breathing, persistent chest pain or pressure, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face – call 911.

Local health officials are using the state Department of Health recommendations and focusing on only testing the people with symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath) that fall into one of these categories:

Has come into close contact (same office, classroom, gatherings) of another person known to be positive;

Has traveled to a country that the CDC has issued a Level 2 or Level 3 Travel Health Notice (cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html);

Is currently is under quarantine;

Has already tested negative for other types of infections (rapid flu tests, respiratory panel); or

Other cases where facts and circumstances warrant testing as determined by their healthcare provider.

The Health Department reminds residents to practice social distancing and good hygiene. Stay home. These are our only defenses against this virus. Do not go out unless unavoidable. Anyone can catch COVID and transmit it. The best defense is limiting the number of people to whom you are exposed. Avoid visits with friends and family, and do not hold in-person meetings. Keep six feet between you and others; cancel unnecessary travel plans.

Prevent the spread of germs

Stay home

Practice social distancing – avoid get-togethers and unnecessary trips to public places

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.

Disinfect high-touch surfaces and objects in the household common areas (i.e. tables, doorknobs, light switches, remotes).

For more information about disinfection methods and products, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/home/cleaning-disinfection.html

Stay informed

For more information, visit madisoncounty.ny.gov/2479/Coronavirus-COVID-19, call the state coronavirus hotline at 888.364.3065 or visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

