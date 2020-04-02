Two women charged after coughing on and pepper-spraying store clerks

On April 1, 2020, state police responded to Ollie’s Bargain Outlet on Frontage Road, Cicero, for a complaint of two females who allegedly coughed in the face of two employees and stated that they had the coronavirus.

Investigation revealed the women were asked to leave the store. Before exiting the store, both females allegedly coughed on the employees and stated that they had the coronavirus. After leaving the store, one female entered her vehicle and retrieved pepper spray. She approached two employees who came out to the sidewalk to get a plate number on the suspect vehicle and sprayed both employees with pepper spray. The employees sustained no injuries. The females then fled the scene in a vehicle and were stopped shortly afterward by a North Syracuse police officer, who turned them over to state police.

Lenaysia A. Myles, 28, of Syracuse, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony); first-degree harassment, third-degree menacing and unlawful possession of noxious material, all class B misdemeanors.

Myles was arraigned via Skype and was remanded to the Onondaga County Justice Center on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 Bond.

Imani R. Huggins, 23, of Cicero, was charged with first-degree harassment, a class B misdemeanor, and released on an appearance ticket. She is scheduled to appear in Cicero Town Court at 5 p.m. June 16, 2020.

State police were assisted at the scene by members of the North Syracuse Police Department.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

