Madison County OFA still serving needs of seniors

Office for the Aging Executive Director Julie Harney said although the agency has had to change the way it does things, staff are still on the job.

Serving the most vulnerable population amid the COVID-19 crisis has changed the way the OFA operates. Anyone 60 and older looking for help may call 315.697.5700. Although still operating, the office in Canastota is closed to the public.

“We want to make sure seniors are staying home and staying safe,” Harney said, explaining OFA is working to help folks get through this situation.

Although the SNACK congregate sites are closed, the OFA is still distributing home-delivered meals. They have increased the number of meals delivered to include others who may not have ways to obtain groceries or prepared foods.

The OFA Food Cupboard is still open, but those needing help must call ahead. Supplies can be left outside the office for pick up or deliveries can be made on an as-needed basis.

Trained staff will still be able to help with Social Security, Medicare, EPIC Prescription Insurance, caregiver support, in-home service and Alzheimer’s disease referral service questions.

The medical equipment Loan Closet is still available and arrangements can be made for safe pick-up or drop-off.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

