BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

March 24, 2020
- Christopher M. Barcomb, 34, of 102 N. Main St., Oneida, was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance pending further court action.
- Christopher M. Barcomb, 34, of 102 N. Main St., Oneida, was charged with disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal contempt. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and remanded in lieu of $500 cash or bond.
- Justin C. Stevens, 19, of 329 Lenox Ave., Oneida, was charged with disorderly conduct.
March 31, 2020
- Tyler J. Featherly, 27, of 126 Williams St., Oneida, was charged with disorderly conduct.
- Bruce L. Hollenbeck Sr., 48, 1600 Canal Road, Oneida, was arrested for falsely reporting an incident and providing a false written statement.
- Laura L. Hollenbeck, 38, 1600 Canal Road, Oneida, was arrested for providing a false written statement.
April 2, 2020
- Mark W. Buss, 50, of 427 Stone St., Oneida, was arrested for second-degree harassment, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree unlawful imprisonment. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance pending further court action.
