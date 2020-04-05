«  
PAC 99 schedule

Week of April 5, 2020

Tuesday, April 7

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Madison County Press Conference of April 2 COVID 19 Update
  • 9:17 a.m., 2:17 p.m. and 7:17 p.m.: Historic Insights with Matt Urtz – An interview with World War II veteran Horace Keller at Morrisville Public Library

Wednesday, April 8

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Historic Insights with Matt Urtz – An interview with LTC Robert Clark (USA Ret) at Cazenovia Public Library
  • 10:21 a.m., 3:21 p.m. and 8:21 p.m.: Historic Insights with Matt Urtz – An interview with Joseph Carinci, World War II U.S. Navy veteran

Thursday, April 9

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Tomorrow’s World: “Did Jesus’ disciples celebrate Easter?”
  • 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Reverse mortgages explained
  • 10:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.: CMS and You: Vision Health
April 5th, 2020 | Category: Local, Top Story

