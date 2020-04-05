PAC 99 schedule

Week of April 5, 2020
Tuesday, April 7
- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Madison County Press Conference of April 2 COVID 19 Update
- 9:17 a.m., 2:17 p.m. and 7:17 p.m.: Historic Insights with Matt Urtz – An interview with World War II veteran Horace Keller at Morrisville Public Library
Wednesday, April 8
- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Historic Insights with Matt Urtz – An interview with LTC Robert Clark (USA Ret) at Cazenovia Public Library
- 10:21 a.m., 3:21 p.m. and 8:21 p.m.: Historic Insights with Matt Urtz – An interview with Joseph Carinci, World War II U.S. Navy veteran
Thursday, April 9
- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Tomorrow’s World: “Did Jesus’ disciples celebrate Easter?”
- 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Reverse mortgages explained
- 10:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.: CMS and You: Vision Health
Leave a Reply