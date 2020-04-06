Great Swamp Conservancy news

The Great Swamp Conservancy of Canastota has cancelled the 19th annual Spring Migration Festival scheduled for May 3, 2020, due to COVID-19; the next major fundraiser – the annual Fall Migration Festival – will take place Sept. 19.

The GSC trails are open from dawn to dusk, dogs are allowed on a leash (dog cleanup is a must). If you are going on a walk, maps are on the front porch of the office building. Prepare for the trails to be wet.

The swamps are coming to life with spring peepers, the great blue heron rookery, osprey, immature bald eagles, bluebirds, wildflowers, fresh air and peace.

Remember to practice safe social distancing from others who may be on the trails.

For more information, visit greatswampconservancy.org or follow us on Facebook.

