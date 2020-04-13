Potential exposures to COVID-19 in Madison County

Madison County Health Department has confirmed that individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 visited Tops Friendly Market, 800 W. Genesee St., Chittenango, between 7 and 10 p.m. April 5, 2020; and Wal-Mart Supercenter in Oneida after 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 8.

Anyone who visited the stores during those times should self-monitor for symptoms.

Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst said anyone visiting either store during the identified timeframes should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 until April 19 for Tops and April 22 for Wal-Mart.

“Symptoms include fever, cough or difficulty breathing,” he said. “If symptoms develop, please stay home and contact your doctor for guidance on testing. In an emergency, please call 911.”

Faisst said people should stay home or, if they must go out, wear facemasks when out in public and stay at least six feet away from others.

The county is asking residents to not go out in public unless absolutely necessary. Those needing to shop for essentials or wanting to visit parks are asked to adhere to the following schedule: Those born in odd years should limit outings to Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and those born in even years limiting outings to Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Sundays will alternate, with Easter Sunday being an odd birth year day.

Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer before you touch your face.

For more information, visit madisoncounty.ny.gov/2479/Coronavirus-COVID-19 or call the Madison County non-medical COVID-19 Hotline at 315.366.2770.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

