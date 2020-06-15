Nail your next audition

Summer Youth Theater Workshop (via Zoom) with Gwyneth Davies

This three-part series geared for teens will take place online via Zoom. The focus of this workshop is monologue preparation for auditions, using a text-based analysis approach followed by an opportunity for skill application. The first two classes will culminate in a low-stakes presentation during the third session. The duration of each class will depend upon enrollment.

Part 1-Aug. 10, 3 pm: This session will focus on monologue analysis. Students will learn about beats, objectives, and tactics.

Part-2 Aug. 12, 3 pm: In small groups, students will practice their monologues. Each student will receive a short individual monologue coaching session.

Part 3-Aug. 14, 3 pm: Students will perform their monologues on Zoom for invited friends and family members.

Cost: $50 (scholarships available). Space is limited. First-come-first serve! Reserve your spot here.

To register, please download the registration form on our website. Return the completed form by email to director@artsatthepalace.org or post mail to Arts at the Palace, PO Box 177, Hamilton, NY 13346 along with a check made payable to Arts at the Palace.

About Our Youth Theater Educator

Gwyneth Davies is a born and raised Hamiltonian with a deep and abiding love for the performing arts in education. An alumna of Boston University’s College of Fine Arts, she discovered her passion for teaching while interning at the Boston University Summer Theatre Institute. Since first hitting the stage in the 2004 session of the EOH circus camp, Gwyneth has studied theatre arts, classical acting and improv at Boston University, the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts and the Upright Citizens Brigade. She earned her Masters in Education from Lesley University in Cambridge.

Arts at the Palace Youth Theater Workshop Program is sponsored by NBT Bank and the Mid-York Foundation.

