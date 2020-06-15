SUNY Upstate to bring mobile testing clinic back to Wampsville

Madison County announced that SUNY Upstate Medical University will provide another mobile testing clinic in the community, using the mammography van, which has been outfitted to administer the COVID-19 nasopharyngeal diagnostic test.

Testing will be performed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at the Madison County Complex in Wampsville.

Individuals wishing to be tested and who meet state Department of Health criteria must make an appointment by calling 315.464.2582 and choosing option 0 to set up an appointment. For more information, visit upstate.edu/mobilecovid.

This is the fourth testing clinic that SUNY Upstate has brought to Madison County. More than 200 people were tested during the last four events that were held in Wampsville, Morrisville, Chittenango and Madison.

Outlined below is the criteria for when a New Yorker is eligible for diagnostic COVID-19 testing. The criteria is subject to change based on test availability, testing capacity and for public health reasons.

Testing for COVID-19 shall be authorized by a health care provider for individuals when:

An individual is symptomatic or has a history of symptoms of COVID-19 (e.g. fever, cough, and/or trouble breathing), particularly if the individual is 70 years of age or older, the individual has a compromised immune system, or the individual has an underlying health condition; An individual has had close (i.e., within six feet) or proximate contact with a person known to be positive with COVID-19; An individual is subject to a precautionary or mandatory quarantine; An individual is employed as a health care worker, first responder or other essential worker who directly interacts with the public while working; An individual presents with a case where the facts and circumstances, as determined by the treating clinician in consultation with state or local department of health officials, warrant testing; An individual is included under other criteria set by the state Department of Health based on an individual’s geographic place of residence, occupation or other factors deemed relevant for COVID-19 testing purposes; or Any individual returning to work in Phase 1, Phase 2 or Phase 3.

“Thank you to SUNY Upstate for bringing their mobile testing abilities to Madison County once again,” said Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst. “One of the ways we combat this virus is test as many people as possible to know who is positive so we can limit the spread. Increasing testing is especially important that more and more people are going back to work and more businesses are opening.”

The Health Department reminds everyone to continue to limit how much they go out in public, wear a cloth face covering when you are unable to maintain social distancing, and practice good hygiene. This virus is still in our community, and we must all work together to limit the spread and protect each other.

For more information, visit madisoncounty.ny.gov/2479/Coronavirus-COVID-19, or call the Madison County non-medical COVID-19 hotline at 315.366.2770 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

