PAC 99 schedule for the week of June 14, 2020

martha

Jun 15, 2020

Tuesday, June 16

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Sherrill City Commission meeting of June 8
  • 9:38 a.m., 2:38 p.m. and 7:38 p.m.: Madison County Board of Supervisors meeting of June 9

Wednesday, June 17

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Town of Lincoln Board meeting of June 10
  • 9:47 a.m., 2:47 p.m. and 7:37 p.m.: Morrisville Historic Preservation Commission Presents “A Virtual Tour of Morrisville” with Sue Greenhagen Oct. 10, 2015

Thursday, June 18

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Tomorrow’s World: “What Happens When You Die?”
  • 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Oneida Public Library Presents “Five Forgotten Presidents = Benjamin Harrison” with Tom Henry Nov. 7, 2015

martha

