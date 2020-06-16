SUNY Morrisville cancels annual fall yearling sale scheduled for Sept. 20

SUNY Morrisville has canceled its annual fall yearling sale planned for Sunday, Sept. 20, at the college’s Nancy Sears Stowell Arena on Swamp Road in the town of Smithfield.

The decision to cancel the sale, which draws a crowd of potential buyers, sellers, trainers and owners from across the Northeast, is based on concerns with the public health threat of COVID-19, which forced the cancellation of all on-campus activities and moved faculty and staff to remote instruction last semester.

SUNY Morrisville will still be selling its 11 yearlings consigned by the Morrisville College Equine Institute. The yearlings are two by Conway Hall, one by Devious Man, two by Dude’s The Man, two by Huntsville and four by Whataworkout. TrackIT Pedigrees are available on the sale website morrisvillesale.com, and videos will be available at a later date.

Profits from the sale, which features year-old Standardbred horses sold on consignment by the college, go toward general maintenance and enrichment of the college’s equine programs.

For additional information, contact Mary Taylor at 315.684.6355 or visit morrisvillesale.com.

