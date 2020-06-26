GUEST COLUMN: Feeling cooped-up?

Walk the North Country Trail

By Michael Daly

Feeling cooped-up? Why not take a walk, solo or with household members, on a section of the North Country National Scenic Trail?

You will see great sights. Early morning, whatever the weather, is a great time. And social distancing is easy: on many sections of the trail, you’ll never see another person.

The Link Trail portion of the NCNST runs, in part, from Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Canastota south through Perryville and Cazenovia, Stone Quarry Hill Art Park, Nelson Swamp Unique Area, Tioughnioga Wildlife Management Area and Muller Hill State Forest, linking up east of De Ruyter with the Finger Lakes Trail.

The state Office of Parks and Recreation’s web site assures us that the state forests are open, with guidance for coronavirus social distancing.

Detailed hiking maps of the Central New York portions of the NCNST can be found at the website of the North Country Trail Association (northcountrytrail.org).

The Link Trail is maintained by volunteers of the CNY Chapter of the North Country Trail Association.

Michael Daly is a member of the board of directors, North Country Trail Association, CNY Chapter

Link Trail early April, with swaths of Bloodroot in bloom. Photo courtesy Karen Campbell.

