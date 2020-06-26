Madison County Rural Poverty Fund supports COVID-19 response

The Madison County Rural Poverty Fund, a regional fund of the Central New York Community Foundation, announced today that it is supporting nonprofit organizations in the region that are working with communities who are disproportionately impacted by coronavirus (COVID-19) and the economic consequences of this outbreak.

The fund will rapidly deploy flexible resources in the form of one-time operating grants on a rolling basis to nonprofits whose operations support vulnerable populations stressed by the outbreak. The Madison County Rural Poverty Fund is seeding the effort with its own contribution and encourages individuals, institutions and companies to donate, as well. Grants will be released on a rolling basis as fundraising continues, making it possible to move resources quickly and adapt to evolving needs.

Gifts can be made online at cnycf.org/madisoncovid19 or by check made payable to “CNY Community Foundation” with a note “for Madison COVID-19 support.” Checks should be mailed to: CNY Community Foundation, 431 E. Fayette St., Suite 100, Syracuse, N.Y. 13202 or by contacting Thomas Griffith, vice president, development at 315.422.9538 or tgriffith@cnycf.org.

Eligibility criteria and the application process for nonprofits requesting funding are available at cnycf.org/madisoncovid19.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

