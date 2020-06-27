Chittenango Jewelers to open July 1

Chittenango will be home to a new business July 1. Chittenango Jewelers will officially open their doors at 10:30 a.m. at 227B Genesee St. The business is a joint venture between Harvey Ullman and Paula Bojinoff.

Ullman started to sell jewelry at the age of 14 in his family’s business, Leonards’ Wholesale Enterprises. He has 50 years of experience selling to retail jewelry stores in New York and Pennsylvania. Ullman now manufactures and sells jewelry through Jewelry Industries, Inc., including sterling silver, stainless steel and semi-precious pieces. Jewelry Industries is a member of the Manufacturing Jewelers Association. Ullman is also launching an online retail company, Mia Amore, Inc.

“Chittenango Jewelers’ customers will have the added benefit of making many of their purchases from the source,” Ullman said. “We pride ourselves on offering beautifully designed, quality products at highly competitive prices.”

Bojinoff owned Ace of Diamonds Jewelry in Oneida for 27 years, starting out in Rochester a decade prior to that. She says she was voted the 2019 Best of the Best Jeweler by readers of the Oneida Daily Dispatch.

Bojinoff has served on the Oneida city zoning board for 14 years, as well as other boards and committees. She said she received a Community Service Award from the city.

“I love to help the community I belong to and look forward to being part of the village of Chittenango,” Bojinoff said.

In addition to selling jewelry, Chittenango Jewelers will do diamond grading, repairs and appraisals, as well as estate sales and appraisals.

Chittenango Jewelers will be open Tuesday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Mondays by appointment only.

