Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Local Top Story

Chittenango Jewelers to open July 1

Bymartha

Jun 27, 2020 , , , , , , ,

Chittenango will be home to a new business July 1. Chittenango Jewelers will officially open their doors at 10:30 a.m. at 227B Genesee St. The business is a joint venture between Harvey Ullman and Paula Bojinoff.

Ullman started to sell jewelry at the age of 14 in his family’s business, Leonards’ Wholesale Enterprises. He has 50 years of experience selling to retail jewelry stores in New York and Pennsylvania. Ullman now manufactures and sells jewelry through Jewelry Industries, Inc., including sterling silver, stainless steel and semi-precious pieces. Jewelry Industries is a member of the Manufacturing Jewelers Association. Ullman is also launching an online retail company, Mia Amore, Inc.

“Chittenango Jewelers’ customers will have the added benefit of making many of their purchases from the source,” Ullman said. “We pride ourselves on offering beautifully designed, quality products at highly competitive prices.”

Bojinoff owned Ace of Diamonds Jewelry in Oneida for 27 years, starting out in Rochester a decade prior to that. She says she was voted the 2019 Best of the Best Jeweler by readers of the Oneida Daily Dispatch.

Bojinoff has served on the Oneida city zoning board for 14 years, as well as other boards and committees. She said she received a Community Service Award from the city.

“I love to help the community I belong to and look forward to being part of the village of Chittenango,” Bojinoff said.

In addition to selling jewelry, Chittenango Jewelers will do diamond grading, repairs and appraisals, as well as estate sales and appraisals.

Chittenango Jewelers will be open Tuesday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Mondays by appointment only.

By martha

Related Post

Letters to the Editor Op-Ed Top Story

LETTERS: CWC ready to reopen when go-ahead comes

J Jun, 2020 martha
Education/STEM Top Story

Cazenovia Resident Phillip Abell Completes Intensive Research Project

J Jun, 2020 martha
Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule for the week of June 28, 2020

J Jun, 2020 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Letters to the Editor Op-Ed Top Story

LETTERS: CWC ready to reopen when go-ahead comes

Jun 29, 2020
Education/STEM Top Story

Cazenovia Resident Phillip Abell Completes Intensive Research Project

Jun 29, 2020
Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule for the week of June 28, 2020

Jun 29, 2020
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Troopers investigate fatal motorcycle crash in town of Vernon

Jun 29, 2020