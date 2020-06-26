Madison County Courier

Elmira College celebrates newest graduates

Jun 26, 2020

Elmira College toasted to its newest graduates during a virtual event on Sunday, May 31.

While the college tentatively plans to host an in-person commencement event in early- to mid-August 2020, this event marked the original commencement date and celebrated the students’ achievements with raising the 2020 class banner, ringing of the bells and toasting by the college’s president and his wife, Dr. and Mrs. Lindsay.

Students celebrated during the event included Emily Joerger of Hamilton, who graduated cum laude and earned a bachelor of science; and Austin Spiridilozzi of Kirkville, who earned bachelor of science.

