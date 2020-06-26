Oneida Health introduces new board of trustee members





Oneida Health recently announced the appointment of two new Board of Trustee members, Chris Dugan, MBA, and Margaret Wells, PhD, RN, APN-BC.

Dugan serves as the president of Knowles Precision Devices, a global specialty components-maker headquartered in Cazenovia. Previously, he served as the president of Americas for Bridon Corporation, a company making cables for cranes and mining equipment.

Dugan has held positions in general management, commercial management, marketing and business development over the course of his career. He holds a bachelor of arts from the University of Rochester and was a NCAA All-American swimmer.

Subsequently, he served as a Navy SEAL officer for nine years. Dugan received his MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He also serves on the board of directors for the Manufacturers Association of CNY and Centerstate CEO.

Wells serves as the dean of the Purcell School of Professional Studies at Le Moyne College in Syracuse. She previously worked for 10 years at St. Joseph’s Hospital and St. Joseph’s College of Nursing. Later, she held positions at the College of Nursing at SUNY Upstate Medical University, where she served in various academic roles including director of graduate nursing programs and assistant dean for outcomes and evaluation.

Wells completed her BS in nursing at Georgetown University, earned her MS in nursing and a post-master’s certificate as an adult nurse practitioner from Syracuse University. She also completed a PhD in rural nursing from Binghamton University.

Wells volunteers as a nurse practitioner at the Poverello Healthcare Clinic in Syracuse and serves on the board of directors for the Upstate Family Health Center in Utica.

“We are fortunate to add these two distinguished professionals as members of our board,” said Gene Morreale, president and CEO of Oneida Health. “Chris and Margaret bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to our existing board, helping to make us more effective in completing our legally required organizational oversight.

“Their diverse backgrounds will prove valuable as we continue our mission to deliver exceptional care to the communities we serve in greater Madison and Oneida counties.”

For more information about Oneida Health, visit oneidahealth.org.

