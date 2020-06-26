Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Local Top Story

Brindisi awarded United States Chamber Of Commerce Spirit of Enterprise Award

Bymartha

Jun 26, 2020 , , , , , , ,

Congressman receives annual award from small business advocacy group highlighting record of strengthening economy in Upstate New York

The United States Chamber of Commerce, an advocacy group for small businesses across the country, awarded Congressman Anthony Brindisi its 32nd annual “Spirit of Enterprise” award. Brindisi, an advocate for strengthening manufacturing jobs and growing the economy, received the award for his pro-growth record, bipartisanship and leadership.

In Congress, Brindisi sent four pieces of legislation to President Donald J. Trump’s desk, including the SPOONSS Act, which created jobs in Upstate New York by requiring the Department of Defense to purchase flatware that is made in America.

“I am honored to receive the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Spirit of Enterprise Award,” Brindisi said. “Putting politics aside, working with both parties to get things done, create jobs and grow our economy is exactly what the people of Upstate sent me to Congress to do.”

Earlier this year, Brindisi received two additional awards from the Chamber of Commerce. He received the Abraham Lincoln Leadership for America Award and the Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship.

Brindisi said he’s worked hard to build a reputation as a bipartisan, results-oriented leader in Congress. Trump has signed four Brindisi provisions into law. Six Brindisi bills have passed the House on a bipartisan basis.

“In these uncertain times with daunting economic and social challenges facing our nation, it is imperative that leaders in Washington are focused on propelling American businesses forward to create jobs and economic growth from California to Maine,” said U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Thomas J. Donohue. “Congressman Brindisi has worked tirelessly to build coalitions on things like USMCA and other pro-business pieces of legislation to do just that. As we rebuild our economy, legislators must lead by pursuing bipartisan solutions that create jobs and promote a free enterprise system.”

By martha

Related Post

Letters to the Editor Op-Ed Top Story

LETTERS: CWC ready to reopen when go-ahead comes

J Jun, 2020 martha
Education/STEM Top Story

Cazenovia Resident Phillip Abell Completes Intensive Research Project

J Jun, 2020 martha
Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule for the week of June 28, 2020

J Jun, 2020 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Letters to the Editor Op-Ed Top Story

LETTERS: CWC ready to reopen when go-ahead comes

Jun 29, 2020
Education/STEM Top Story

Cazenovia Resident Phillip Abell Completes Intensive Research Project

Jun 29, 2020
Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule for the week of June 28, 2020

Jun 29, 2020
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Troopers investigate fatal motorcycle crash in town of Vernon

Jun 29, 2020