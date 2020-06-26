Tenney wins GOP primary tor NY-22

Tenney said she aims to unite Republicans, Independents and conservative Democrats

Claudia Tenney, the Republican candidate for Congress in New York’s 22nd Congressional District, was chosen by the district’s GOP voters on Tuesday. Tenney is poised to take back NY-22 from the Democrats in November.

“Thank you to all of the voters who exercised their right to vote in this primary election,” Tenney said. “I am humbled to have the support of the Republican voters across NY-22.”

With most of the in-person votes counted as of 11 p.m. Tuesday, Tenney had 70 percent of the vote; she said the margin is too large for her opponent to overcome, even after all outstanding ballots are tallied.

“President Trump needs allies in Washington – to fight for our commonsense conservative values,” Tenney said. “I will continue our great work in Congress to protect our seniors, honor our veterans, save our family farms and help our small businesses. It is important now more than ever to rebuild the great economy that we helped to grow that was knocked down as a result of the Covid-19 crisis. I will continue my Made in America initiative and will work in Congress to protect and return our jobs to America and put Upstate New York first.”

Trump, Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican Whip Steve Scalise, Speaker Newt Gingrich, New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and Congressman Lee Zeldin have endorsed Tenney and are actively supporting Claudia’s 2020 campaign. The NRA, SBA List and the NYS Conservative Party of New York have also endorsed Claudia’s campaign. Tenney will also be on the Conservative Party line in November.

