SUNY Upstate to bring mobile testing clinic back to Wampsville

Madison County announced today that SUNY Upstate Medical University will provide another mobile testing clinic in the community. Upstate is bringing its Mammography Van, which has been outfitted to administer a COVID-19 nasopharyngeal diagnostic test, back to Wampsville from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020.

Individuals, who would like to be tested should call 315.464.2582 and choose option zero to set up an appointment if they would like to be tested.

For more information, visit upstate.edu/emergencymgt/trending/coronavirus/mobile-testing-clinic.php.

The site will be the Madison County complex at 138 N. Court St.

Testing is free and available to anyone who is interested.

This is the sixth testing clinic that SUNY Upstate has brought to Madison County. In the past, they have provided testing in Wampsville, Morrisville, Chittenango and Madison.

The Madison County Health Department would like to remind everyone that, as we continue to reopen, wear a cloth face covering when you are unable to maintain social distancing and practice good hygiene. This virus is still in our community, and we must all work together to limit the spread and protect each other.

For more information, visit madisoncounty.ny.gov/2479/Coronavirus-COVID-19.

