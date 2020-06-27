Madison County Courier

Potential public exposures to COVID-19 in Madison County

Madison County Health has identified multiple locations for potential public exposure to COVID-19. Individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 visited the following locations, members of the public who may have been at these locations at the below dates and times should self-monitor for symptoms.

  • St. Patrick’s Church, 347 Main St., Oneida: June 21, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. mass. Wore mask. Symptom monitoring to July 5, 2020
  • Point Place Casino, 450 NY-31, Bridgeport: June 20, 2020, between noon and 2:30 p.m. Wore mask. Symptom monitoring to July 4, 2020
  • Wal-Mart, 2024 Genesee St., Oneida: June 20 and June 21 between 1 and 3 p.m. Wore mask. Symptom monitoring to July 5, 2020

Anyone who visited these locations during the identified time frames should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19. Those symptoms include fever, cough, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea or difficulty breathing.

If symptoms develop, stay home and contact your doctor for guidance on testing. In the event of an emergency, call 911.

Madison County is now in Phase 4 of reopening. It is important that residents remain diligent and continue to do their part to limit the spread of COVID-19. Protect yourself and others by wearing a face covering when you are out in public, especially when you are unable to maintain social distancing. Also, practice good hygiene. These guidelines are for all of our protection to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

For more information, visit madisoncounty.ny.gov/2479/Coronavirus-COVID-19.

