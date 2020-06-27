BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

June 9, 2020
- Aaron J. Shoquette, 26, 11649 Thompson Corners Florence Road, Camden, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operator in the 3rd degree.
- Corrin J. George, 26, 606 W. Court St., Rome, was arrested on an arrest warrant charging her with theft of services. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on her own recognizance.
- Joshua J. Parkhurst, 28, 118 Madison St., Oneida, was charged with petit larceny.
June 12, 2020
- Frederick J. Scribner, 45, 122 Madison St., Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for harassment in the 2nd degree.
June 13, 2020
- Charles C. Clements, 31, 310 Earl Ave., Oneida, was charged with petit larceny.
- Elizabeth R. Conover, 30, 321 Harden St., Oneida, was charged with petit larceny.
- Nicholas L. Wallace Jr., 21, 501 W. Genesee St., Chittenango, was arrested on an arrest warrant charging him with two counts of criminal contempt in the 1st degree, menacing in the 2nd degree, harassment in the 2nd degree and criminal mischief in the 4th degree. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and held on $1000 cash or $2000 bond.
June 14, 2020
- Hunter H. Whipple, 24, 104 N. Main St., Oneida, was charged with reckless endangerment in the 2nd degree.
- Deanna P. Blanco, 20, 1 Kennedy Place, Utica, was charged with criminal contempt in the 2nd degree. She was also charged with unlawful possession of marihuana and possession of alcohol by a person less than 21. She was also arrested on an arrest warrant charging her with criminal possession of a weapon and harassment in the 2nd degree. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on her own recognizance.
- Ronald R. Campany II, 27, 350 N. Lake St., Oneida, was charged with criminal mischief in the 4th degree and harassment in the 2nd degree. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
- Kevin R. Popple, 30, 239 Broad St., Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for petit larceny.
June 15, 2020
- Carlton R. Dingman, 32, 411 N. Lake St., Oneida, was charged with criminal contempt in the 2nd degree and harassment in the 2nd degree. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
June 16, 2020
- Gena D. Roberts, 59, 226 Farrier Ave., Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant charging her with criminal mischief in the 3rd degree, menacing in the 2nd degree, harassment in the 2nd degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the 4th degree. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on her own recognizance.
June 17, 2020
- Megan L. Raynore, 26, 508 State St., Canastota, was charged with burglary in the 3rd degree and petit larceny. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on her own recognizance.
- Keithon A. Miller, 19, no permanent address, was charged with criminal contempt in the 1st degree and was charged on an arrest warrant on a separate offense with intimidating a witness in the 3rd degree. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and held in lieu of bail.
June 18, 2020
- Jamie L. McCoppin, 48, 122 Madison St., Oneida, was charged with menacing in the 2nd degree and criminal obstruction of breathing.
- Samantha E. Sheedy, 18, no permanent address, was charged with criminal mischief in the 4th degree and menacing in the 2nd degree.
- Dustin T. Squadrito, 23, 321 Harden St., Oneida, was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing.
June 19, 2020
- Andre-Pierre J. Cadrette, 22, 606 W. Court St., Rome, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree and unlawful possession of synthetic drugs.
June 20, 2020
- Jennifer M. Laflair, 25, 6242 Oxbow Road, Canastota, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree. Separately, she was charged with petit larceny.
- Krissy L. VanPatten, 39, 225 Farrier Ave., Oneida, was charged with disorderly conduct.
- Brandon L. Homer, 36, 1084 Territory Road, Oneida, was charged with disorderly conduct.
- Brandon P. Walsh, 34, 126 Williams St., Oneida, was charged with disorderly conduct.
June 21, 2020
- Jennifer B. Tracy, 45, 207 S. Willow St., Oneida, was charged with improper plates, uninsured motor vehicle and unregistered motor vehicle.
- Corey J. Ressegger, 22, no permanent address, was charged with petit larceny and an unrelated charge of criminal mischief in the 4th degree.
- Denise M. Black, 59, 218 Liberty St., Oneida, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree.
- Riley J. Cole, 24, 324 N. Doxtater St., Rome, was charged with trespass and possession of burglar tools.
June 22, 2020
- David C. Howard Jr., 40, 222 Peterboro St., Canastota, was charged with petit larceny.
- Brandon L. Homer, 36, 1084 Territory Road, Oneida, was charged with disorderly conduct.
- Scott P. Farley, 35, 193 Madison St., Oneida, was charged with harassment in the 2nd degree.
- Corey J. Ressegger, 22, no permanent address, was charged with criminal mischief in the 3rd degree.
June 23, 2020
- Carrie L. Curtis, 37, 6563 St. Rt. 20, Bouckville, was charged on an arrest warrant with petit larceny. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released.
June 24, 2020
- Brayden P. Marchand, 20, 116 Cottage Pl., Sherrill, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operator in the 3rd degree, unregistered motor vehicle, moved from lane unsafely and speed not reasonable or prudent following a one car motor vehicle accident on Middle Road
- Brian G. Johnson, 36, 306 N. Willow St., Oneida, was charged with harassment in the 2nd degree. In an unrelated incident, he was also charged with unlawful possession of marihuana and harassment in the 2nd degree.
- Shawn M. Ferris Jr., 32, 80 State St., Oneida, was charged with criminal contempt in the 2nd degree.
June 25, 2020
- Elliott G. Green, 34, 421 Rich St., Syracuse, was charged with two counts of burglary in the 2nd degree, harassment in the 2nd degree, endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated harassment in the 2nd degree. He was arrested on an arrest warrant on an unrelated incident with charges of menacing in the 2nd degree and harassment in the 2nd degree. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.