On June 26, 2020, 14 new recruits were sworn into the Utica Police Department at a ceremony at Utica City Hall.

These recruits will undergo 24 weeks of academy training followed by 12 weeks of field training.

Good luck to all who were sworn in today:

Beco Agicic

Edgardo Colon

Daniel Forte

Colin Madia

Angelo Marroccolo

Craig Maret

Michael McGovern

Bryce Patterson

Drew Putrello

Jariel Rodriguez

Alexander Sperling

Andrew Taft

Karissa Tibbits

