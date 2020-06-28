Madison County Courier

Cazenovia College announces dean’s list students for spring 2020

Jun 28, 2020

Cazenovia College recognizes students for their academic achievement during the spring 2020 semester.

  • Grace Abel of Cazenovia
  • Gwendolyn Andersen of Chittenango
  • Kiernan Blouin of Cazenovia
  • Mechelle Bryant of Hubbardsville
  • Caitlin Clonan of Cazenovia
  • Jennifer Cornish of Oneida
  • Jordan Crane of Oriskany Falls
  • Brea Curtis of Canastota
  • Madisyn Davis of Canastota
  • Erin Donegan of Cazenovia
  • Jordan Eddy of Earlville
  • Jennifer Forward of Morrisville
  • Jacqueline Gamlen of Cazenovia
  • Erin Grabosky of Cazenovia
  • Brandi Hafelin of Madison
  • Haley Jones of Canastota
  • Hannah Kimball of Oriskany Falls
  • Alyssa Kolb of Canastota
  • Taylor Kutzuba of Canastota
  • Kayla March of Munnsville
  • Gabrielle McCall of Truxton
  • Taylor McCullough of Cazenovia
  • Jessica Mulet of Cazenovia
  • Indy Neidhart of Waterville
  • Sabrina Ostrander of Canastota
  • Meghan Pexton of Chittenango
  • Nicole Rose of Chittenango
  • Natalie Stewart of Sherburne
  • Ryleigh Tilison of Cazenovia
  • Nikki Trexler of Oneida
  • Alexis Tubbs of Madison
  • Shannon Wilcox of Chittenango
  • Connor Yorks of Cazenovia
  • Markell Zinkovitch of Munnsville
  • Elizabeth Zupan of Canastota

Those named to the dean’s list achieved a 3.5 or better grade point average.

