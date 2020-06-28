Cazenovia College announces dean’s list students for spring 2020

Cazenovia College recognizes students for their academic achievement during the spring 2020 semester.
- Grace Abel of Cazenovia
- Gwendolyn Andersen of Chittenango
- Kiernan Blouin of Cazenovia
- Mechelle Bryant of Hubbardsville
- Caitlin Clonan of Cazenovia
- Jennifer Cornish of Oneida
- Jordan Crane of Oriskany Falls
- Brea Curtis of Canastota
- Madisyn Davis of Canastota
- Erin Donegan of Cazenovia
- Jordan Eddy of Earlville
- Jennifer Forward of Morrisville
- Jacqueline Gamlen of Cazenovia
- Erin Grabosky of Cazenovia
- Brandi Hafelin of Madison
- Haley Jones of Canastota
- Hannah Kimball of Oriskany Falls
- Alyssa Kolb of Canastota
- Taylor Kutzuba of Canastota
- Kayla March of Munnsville
- Gabrielle McCall of Truxton
- Taylor McCullough of Cazenovia
- Jessica Mulet of Cazenovia
- Indy Neidhart of Waterville
- Sabrina Ostrander of Canastota
- Meghan Pexton of Chittenango
- Nicole Rose of Chittenango
- Natalie Stewart of Sherburne
- Ryleigh Tilison of Cazenovia
- Nikki Trexler of Oneida
- Alexis Tubbs of Madison
- Shannon Wilcox of Chittenango
- Connor Yorks of Cazenovia
- Markell Zinkovitch of Munnsville
- Elizabeth Zupan of Canastota
Those named to the dean’s list achieved a 3.5 or better grade point average.