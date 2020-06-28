Chittenango National Guard soldier retires from military service

Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the state of New York, announces the recent retirement of members of the New York Army National Guard, marking their end of service to community, state and nation as part of the Army National Guard.

First Sergeant Michael Ellis from Chittenango, and assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 102nd Military Police Battalion retired from the New York Army National Guard last month after some 25 years of military service.

Ellis first entered the military in May 1994.

“A full military career is a major achievement in the lives of our citizen soldiers and their families,” Shields said. “I congratulate our soldiers, their loved ones and their employers on this milestone of more than 20 years of service. We may recruit individual Soldiers into our Army National Guard, but I know full well that it takes the support of a family to make this a career.

“On behalf of our force, I extend my best wishes for their success of our retirees as they begin new chapters in their lives.”

For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit dmna.ny.gov or 1800goguard.com.

The New York National Guard (New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs) is the state’s executive agency responsible to the Governor for managing New York’s Military Forces, which consists of nearly 20,000 members of the New York Army National Guard, the New York Air National Guard, the New York Naval Militia and the New York Guard.

