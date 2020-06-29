Waterville resident Joe Miller awarded Meritorious Service Medal

The 224th Air Defense Group at the Eastern Air Defense Sector recently presented outstanding service medals to seven New York Air National Guardsmen. Among Airmen was Maj. Joe Miller of Waterville, who received the Meritorious Service Medal.

The Assistant Chief of Standards and Evaluations at the 224th Air Defense Squadron, Miller performed superbly during four National Special Security Events, where he controlled nine air patrols that provided protection for the president, congressional leaders and foreign dignitaries.

Miller was also recognized for his work with the North American Aerospace Defense Command Inspector General team.

The 224th ADG is composed of the 224th Air Defense Squadron and 224th Support Squadron located in Rome, and Detachment 1 and Detachment 2 that serve in the Washington, D.C., area.

The 224th ADG provides the forces to conduct the Eastern Air Defense Sector’s mission. Part of the NORAD, the Sector is responsible for the air defense of the eastern United States.

For more information about the New York Air National Guard, visit dmna.ny.gov. For more information on the Eastern Air Defense Sector and the 224th Air Defense Group, visit eads.ang.af.mil.

The New York National Guard (New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs) is the state’s executive agency responsible to the Governor for managing New York’s Military Forces, which consists of nearly 20,000 members of the New York Army National Guard, the New York Air National Guard, the New York Naval Militia and the New York Guard.

