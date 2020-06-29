Madison County Courier

Utica police seek public’s help

Bymartha

Jun 28, 2020 , , ,

The Utica Police Department has recently been made aware of a video circulating on social media regarding a male screaming derogatory racial slurs at a passing vehicle.

We are actively looking into the incident to identify if any crimes have been committed; regardless of the criminality of it, we were disgusted and horrified by the words used.

It is one of the most ignorant things anyone has ever said and is not indicative of the citizens here and the city of which we are all proud.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Utica Police Department at 315.223.3464.

