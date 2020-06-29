Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule for the week of June 28, 2020

Bymartha

Jun 29, 2020 , , , , , , , , , , ,

Tuesday, June 30

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Sherrill City Commission meeting of June 22
  • 9:25 a.m., 2:25 p.m. and 7:25 p.m.: Oneidas Club, October 8, 2015, “The Past Never Dies” with Joe DiGiorgio of the Canal Town Museum
  • 9:57 a.m., 2:57 p.m. and 7:57 p.m.: Historic Insights at Morrisville Public Library – Oct. 23, 2014, “No Votes for Women with Dr. Susan Goodier”

Wednesday, July 1

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Historic Insights, “Scandals of Madison County, Part 1” with Matt Urtz at Hamilton Public Library, Feb. 9, 2015
  • 9:51 a.m., 2:51 p.m. and 7:51 p.m.: Historic Insights, “Scandals of Madison County, Part 1” with Matt Urtz at Hamilton Public Library, Feb. 16, 2015

Thursday, July 2

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Tomorrow’s World
  • 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Historic Insights, “Madison County in the Civil War,” with Matt Urtz at Hamilton Public Library, Feb. 19, 2015

By martha

Related Post

Letters to the Editor Op-Ed Top Story

LETTERS: CWC ready to reopen when go-ahead comes

J Jun, 2020 martha
Education/STEM Top Story

Cazenovia Resident Phillip Abell Completes Intensive Research Project

J Jun, 2020 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Troopers investigate fatal motorcycle crash in town of Vernon

J Jun, 2020 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Letters to the Editor Op-Ed Top Story

LETTERS: CWC ready to reopen when go-ahead comes

Jun 29, 2020
Education/STEM Top Story

Cazenovia Resident Phillip Abell Completes Intensive Research Project

Jun 29, 2020
Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule for the week of June 28, 2020

Jun 29, 2020
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Troopers investigate fatal motorcycle crash in town of Vernon

Jun 29, 2020