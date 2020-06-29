COLUMN: The Old Sooner

Shut up and wear your mask…

Editor’s note: Due to recent events and out of respect for the pain experienced by so many, ‘A Confederate Yankee’ was retired and replaced with ‘An Old Sooner.’ Same Bill Mayers wit and wisdom, new column head. ‘A Confederate Yankee’ was meant to reflect Mr. Mayer’s personal observations as someone raised in the south juxtaposed against more ‘Yankee’ ideals of the north and the many peoples and cultures he lived among during his military and professional careers.

By Bill Mayers

So I saw a jerk of a politician on the “news” trying to [SLANG DELETED] viewers by wearing a mask and howling “I can’t breathe!” before ripping it off to the sound of canned cheers. Well, he might not have been quite as knowledgeable as he pretended. Had he really had that much trouble breathing, it wouldn’t have been due to the mask. He’d need serious medical intervention and would not have the energy to stand there howling – yes, he was howling – that he could’t breathe with the mask on.

So sad that he couldn’t have admitted how profound the threat of COVID-19 is and urged listeners to wear the blamed mask, practice social distancing and stay the blazes home. Suckah ain’t fit to run for dogcatcher, let alone any higher political office.

It is a real pain to have to deal with this pandemic. Carol and I have been cooped up at home, with her working out of her home office since the shut-down began. Poor girl, I’m blamed near driving her bonkers. Gotta watch it; she knows how to shoot straight – and where the household guns and ammo are kept. Yeah, and we are not alone in that.

Would it not be nice if the whiners would shut up and follow health experts’ advice and political wannabes would do the same? We could seriously lessen the problem in a reasonable amount of time, if only!

If only. Truth be told, this sort of disease is likely to happen again, and in the not-too-distant future. Three to five years, on average. Our advantage is, we have had in place a robust and highly skilled bunch of health professionals ready to tackle such potential, often well before the public is even aware of the danger. Note how I phrased that: “have had”. But we also, until recently, not have had a critter in the White House who, for no good reason whatsoever, cut funding needed for those essential professionals to do their jobs.

Yes, we will get through this. Until next time. The next such disease could be worse – MUCH worse. It ain’t worth the risk, neighbors. Listen to the experts – and wear the damned mask! It will not emasculate ya, guys.

William D. “Bill” Mayers RT, RN, of Sullivan is a retired senior U.S. Army Corpsman. A certified healthcare professional since 1964, he holds two professional licenses, including that of registered professional nurse licensed in New York, Alaska, Virginia and Louisiana. He is an avid analyst of current events

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

