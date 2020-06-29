Madison County Courier

Troopers investigate fatal motorcycle crash in town of Vernon

State police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on State Route 26 in the town of Vernon, Oneida County.

The preliminary investigation had revealed a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander operated by Kristina M. Thorick, 23 from Binghamton, was northbound on Route 26 when she began to make a left turn into a driveway and failed to yield the right-of-way to a southbound 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The motorcycle, operated by James E. Flynn, 76, from Fort Plain, was unable to avoid striking the vehicle on the passenger side.

Flynn was ejected from the motorcycle and transported to Oneida Health Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Thorick and an 18-year-old passenger were not injured in the crash.

The investigation is continues.

