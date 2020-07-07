Scholastic Shining Stars

Luke Hudson of Cazenovia named to dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College

Luke Hudson of Cazenovia was named to the dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College for the spring 2020 semester, a sophomore biology major and a graduate of Cazenovia High School.

Anna Kempf named to Empire 8 Conference president’s list

The Empire 8 Conference recognized 94 Elmira College student-athletes on its semi-annual president’s list, which honors student-athletes who achieved a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during the spring semester. Anna Kempf of New Woodstock was one of the EC student-athletes recognized.

Recipients of this honor must earn a 3.75 grade-point average or higher during the semester, while participating in an NCAA-sponsored sport. In addition, the student-athlete must display positive conduct on and off campus and be enrolled full-time at the member institution.

Emily Collado of Chittenango earns dean’s list recognition at Norwich University

Emily Collado of Chittenango was recognized on the dean’s list at Norwich University for the spring 2020 semester.

Full-time undergraduate students, who earned a semester grade point average of at least 3.40 and had no failures in the previous fall or spring semester are awarded dean’s list honors. These students cannot have any pending incomplete grades. Dean’s list honors are noted on the official transcript each term earned.

Local students named to Cedarville University dean’s honor list

Cedarville University recently released the spring 2020 dean’s honor list. Among them were

Nathaniel DeRochie and Noah DeRochie, both of New Woodstock; and Julia Kicinski of Earlville.

This recognition required students to maintain a 3.75 GPA for the semester while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Local residents graduate from Hamilton College

The following local residents received bachelor of arts degrees from Hamilton College Sunday, May 24, 2020, in a virtual commencement ceremony concluding the college’s 208th year:

Vincent Sorrentino of Bridgeport. A biology and Hispanic studies major at Hamilton, Sorrentino graduated magna cum laude with departmental honors in biology and was recently elected to the Epsilon Chapter of Phi Beta Kappa at Hamilton College.

Bradley Dixon of Hamilton. A Hispanic studies major at Hamilton, Dixon graduated cum laude.

Gabriel Linden of Madison. A biology major at Hamilton, Linden graduated with departmental honors in biology.

Danielle McConnell of Bridgeport. McConnell majored in chemistry.

Caitlin Purdy of Oriskany Falls. Purdy majored in economics and philosophy.

In his remarks, Hamilton College President Wippman said, “For over two centuries, the College has flourished and grown, finding its way past wars and conflicts, depressions and recessions, epidemics and pandemics. In every generation there have been defining moments.

“We may not get to choose our defining moments, but we do get to choose how we respond. Adversity brings with it disappointment, anxiety and loss. But it also brings opportunity, to learn, to grow, to find one’s own inner strength. We don’t get to choose these defining moments. They choose us.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

