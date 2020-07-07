BLOTTER: New York State Police

Troop D – Oneida

July 1, 2020

Williamstown man arrested on aggravated animal cruelty charges

State police in Fulton arrested Taylor J. House, 26, of Williamstown, for state Agriculture and Markets Law §353-A Aggravated Cruelty, a class “E” felony (New York makes it a felony to kill or seriously injure a pet [or “companion animal”] on purpose and in a particularly sadistic manner, or with the intention of causing extreme pain. [N.Y. Agric. & Mkts. Law § 353-a]) and § 353 – Overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance, a class A misdemeanor.

An owner of a dog contacted state police after she witnessed House striking her 8-year-old boxer multiple times with a closed fist and broom handle in the head and throughout the body. The dog was transported by the owner to a veterinary hospital for treatment. The veterinarian ultimately determined that the dog would likely be permanently blinded as a result of the injuries caused by House.

House was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Granby Town Court at a later date.

July 3, 2020

Two-vehicle crash in Oneida County sends seven to local hospitals

State police in Remsen are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 12 at the intersection of Steuben Street in the town of Remsen, Oneida County.

Investigation revealed at approximately 1:19 p.m., a 2018 Toyota pickup truck, operated by Karen J. Seelman, 54, was southbound on State Route 12, beginning to make a left turn onto Steuben when she failed to yield the right-of-way to a 2005 Buick Century that was traveling north on State Route 12.

A Buick Century operated by Theresa M. Leggett was unable to avoid striking the pickup truck on the passenger side, causing it to spin and strike a utility pole.

Seelman was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She was issued a traffic ticket for failure to yield the right-of-way and for not wearing a seat belt, both violations.

Theresa M. Leggett, 25, was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Five passengers in the Leggett vehicle were transported as follows:

4-year-old male transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital with internal injuries

6-year-old male transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital with internal injuries

5-year-old male transported to St. Lukes with internal injuries

6-year-old female transported to St. Luke’s with a fractured leg

8-year-old male transported to St. Lukes with internal injuries

None of the children’s injuries appear to be life-threatening. The investigation continues.

Troop T – Thruway

July 1, 2020

Jamesville man arrested for DWI with BAC nearly four times the legal limit

On June 29, 2020, at approximately 6 p.m., state police responded to I-90 at the Canastota toll area for a report of a vehicle blocking the EZ-Pass lane whose driver appeared to be intoxicated.

Upon interviewing the driver of the vehicle, Austin R. Arlington, 33, of Jamesville, he was found to be intoxicated. He was taken into custody and transported to SP North Syracuse, where his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.31 percent. Arlington was then transported to SP Syracuse where he was further processed without incident.

Arlington was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and issued appearance tickets returnable in Canastota Village Court at 1 p.m. Aug. 11, 2020.

July 1, 2020

Illinois man wanted for kidnapping arrested for weapons possession on Thruway

On June 29, 2020, at approximately 8:20 p.m., state police stopped a vehicle traveling 100 mph in a 65 zone on I-90 in the town of Manlius.

During the interview of the driver, Alexander Harris, 27, of East St. Louis, Ill., it was determined that he was unlicensed and was wanted for kidnapping/unlawful imprisonment out of Saint Clair County Sheriff’s Department in Illinois.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, a Walther 38 ACP pistol was located with six rounds in the magazine and one round in the chamber. Harris was taken into custody and transported to SP Syracuse, where he was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (possessing a loaded firearm other than a person’s home/business), a class C felony; and fugitive from justice (out-of-state crime).

Harris was remanded to the Onondaga County Jail without bail pending centralized arraignment.

