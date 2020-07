To the Editor:

Hand cuffs! Intimidation!! Physical Brutality!!! Death!!!!

Human rights have been unable to breathe for four hundred one years.

How many more years?

When will America remove its knee from the suffocation of human rights?

To no human charter am I indebted for my rights. – Abolitionist Gerrit Smith, Peterboro NY, 1835

Submitted for the Ongoing Abolition Committee, National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum, Peterboro, by Dorothy H. Willsey, president

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr