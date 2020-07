In compliance with the Open Meetings Law and Executive Order 202.1, the Commissioner’s Apiary Industry Advisory Committee gives notice that it will conduct a videoconference meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

To access the webinar, visit meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=mfdfd0e249ae4e957d1d0be8d4ad683da.

A recording of the meeting and a transcript will be made available after the meeting at agriculture.ny.gov/plant-industry/pollinator-protection#state-initiatives.

