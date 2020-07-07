LETTER: Supports Buttermann

To the Editor:

I am writing to give my enthusiastic support for Dan Buttermann to be our next Assemblyman for the 121st Assembly District. I have known Dan for several years through his commitment to serving our students on the Oneonta School Board, but I am writing now about his community leadership.

As a member of the United Way Board for Delaware and Otsego Counties, we are always in need of volunteers to help local agencies deliver services. Dan is a big help in delivering food for the monthly food drives. He not only shows up and works, but he recruits others to come, too; through that recruitment, we made connections to get food to veterans in Utica.

This shows me that Dan is not just campaigning to win an election for the 121st, but he is ready to fight for what is fair for Central New York and does not let district lines interfere with what is needed. I love that when Dan shows up, he is not like other politicians just seeking a photo op – he is there to help.

Dan also serves on the board for the Community Action Partnership in Otsego County, so I know that he understands the needs of families in our region and has ideas to share and strives to make things better for all in our communities.

Visit buttermannforassembly.com and learn more about him. You’ll see – he is already working for Central New Yorkers.

Elizabeth Rickard, Oneonta

