Scholastic Shining Stars

Deanna Carlone of Canastota named to Springfield College dean’s list

Springfield College has named Deanna Carlone, a sports biology major from Canastota, to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the 2020 spring semester.

Tanner Williams of Oneida named to University of New Hampshire dean’s list

Tanner Williams of Oneida has been named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire for earning highest honors for the spring 2020 semester. Williams is majoring in Business Administration – Marketing.

Students named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire are students who have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.

Canastota resident earns academic honors from Florida Tech

April Dabrowski of Canastota has been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Florida Institute of Technology.

To be included on the dean’s List, a student must complete 12 or more graded credits in a semester with a semester grade point average of at least 3.4.

Sara Baker Named to Castleton University President’s List

Sara Baker of Canastota was recently named to the Castleton University president’s list for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year.

To qualify for this highest academic honor, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0.

Madison Langey named to Castleton University dean’s list

Madison Langey of Cazenovia was recently named to the Castleton University dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year.

To qualify for this academic honor, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 3.5.

Kimbelry Barilla of Erieville named to Hudson Valley Community College president’s list

Kimberly Barilla of Erieville was named to the spring 2020 president’s list at Hudson Valley Community College; Barilla is a student of the dental assisting program at the Troy college.

Each fall and spring term, the college’s president’s list names those full-time students and part-time students registered for at least six college credits who have a term average of between 3.5 and 4.0 and who received no grade of D, F, I, Z, or W on their record for that term. Students must have completed at least 12 college credits successfully.

Daniel Galvez named to dean’s list at Lebanon Valley College

Daniel Galvez of Hamilton is one of more than 850 Lebanon Valley College students named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. Dean’s list students must maintain a GPA of at least 3.4 out of 4.0.

Galvez is pursuing a bachelor of science in computer and data science and digital communications at The Valley. Galvez is a graduate of Sherburne Earlville Central School.

