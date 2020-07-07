BLOTTER: Madison County Sheriff’s Office

June 30, 2020
- Jeremy David Bargabos, 40, of Chittenango, was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing/blood circulation, a misdemeanor.
- Austin Caporin, 18, of Syracuse, was charged with second-degree rape, a class D felony; and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old and forcible touching, both class A misdemeanors.
June 29, 2020
- Steven D. Thurston, 19, of Oneida, was charged with third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer, a class A misdemeanor; reckless driving, an unclassified misdemeanor; and failure to obey a police officer, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop at a stop sign and passing a red light.
July 1, 2020
- Patrick J. Cooney, 30, of Cazenovia, was charged with violating probation on a class A misdemeanor.
- Marc Yablonski, 44, of Bridgeport, was charged with second-degree assault, a class D felony; and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17, a class a misdemeanor.