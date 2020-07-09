BLOTTER: New York State Police

Troop D – Oneida

Three Hannibal men are arrested on robbery charges

State police in Fulton arrested the following individuals for first-degree robbery, a class B felony:

Jeremy E. Hector, 40, of Hannibal, was remanded to the Oswego County Jail on $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond.

Corey S. Cardinali, 23, of Hannibal, was remanded to the Oswego County Jail on $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond.

Brian M. Sandler, 46, of Hannibal, was remanded to the Oswego County Jail on $2,000 cash bail or $4,000 bond.

All were arraigned virtually in Hannibal Town Court and are scheduled to return to Hannibal Town Court at 6 p.m. July 28, 2020.

All three suspects are accused of luring the 39-year-old male victim away from his residence, striking him in the chest with a hatchet and stealing approximately $240 in cash. The victim was treated at the hospital for a severe laceration, which required stitches and was released.

State police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Oswego County

On July 7, 2020, at 7:01 p.m., state police in Hastings responded to a motorcycle-vehicle crash on State Route 49 in the town of Constantia, Oswego County.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2019 pickup truck, operated by Carl T. Macrina, 31, of Mohawk, was eastbound on State Route 49 when he began to make a left-hand turn into a business and failed to observe a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling westbound on State Route 49.

The operator of the motorcycle, Brian J. Zepp, 48, from Syracuse, was unable to avoid striking the pickup truck. Brian Zepp and his passenger, Lori S. Zepp, were ejected from the motorcycle.

Brian Zepp was transported to SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital via Mercy Flight and was listed in critical condition.

Lori Zepp, 55, of Syracuse, was transported by ambulance to SUNY Upstate University Hospital and later succumbed to her injuries; on July 8, 2020, Brian Zepp also succumbed to his injuries.

Macrina was not injured in the crash.

The investigation continues.

Troop T – Thruway

Utica woman arrested in Sullivan for marijuana possession

On July 5, 2020, at approximately 9:15 p.m., state police stopped a vehicle on I-90 in Sullivan for a vehicle-and-traffic violation. During the interview of the driver, probable cause to search the vehicle was established. The driver, Teonna L. Henderson, 23, of Utica, gave troopers a false name, but after her identity was confirmed, she was determined to have a suspended license.

Henderson was found to be in possession of approximately 2.8 ounces of marijuana. She was taken into custody, transported and processed at SP Syracuse, where she was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class A misdemeanor; false personation, a class B misdemeanor; and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor.

Henderson was issued appearance tickets returnable in Sullivan Town Court at 3 p.m. Aug. 18, 2020.

