Oneida man charged with using stolen credit cards

On July 8, 2020, state police in Oneida arrested Mark J. Morey, Jr., 36, of Oneida, on multiple counts of criminal possession of stolen property and identity theft. The arrest stems from an investigation by state police in Sylvan Beach that began June 28 in response to reported larcenies from vehicles in Sylvan Beach.

These items included a victim’s debit and credit cards. Police say Morey utilized the stolen debit and credit cards at locations in Oneida and Madison counties. After being taken into custody by the Oneida Police Department, Morey was found in possession of several more stolen items belonging to the Sylvan Beach victims.

Morey was charged as follows:

City of Oneida

  • Two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony
  • Two counts of third-degree attempted identity theft, a class B misdemeanor

Sylvan Beach

  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony
  • Two counts of third-degree identity theft, a  class A misdemeanor  

Annsville

  • Two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony
  • Two counts of third-degree identity theft, a class A misdemeanor

City of Oneida

  • Two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony. He was issued appearance tickets returnable in Oneida City Court July 17, 2020; in Sylvan Beach Village Court July 16, 2020; and in Annsville Town Court July 20, 2020.

