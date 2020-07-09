Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Education/STEM Sports Top Story

Mustang student-athletes recognized as NEAC scholar-athletes

Bymartha

Jul 9, 2020 , , , , , ,

The North Eastern Athletic Conference announced its 2019-20 scholar-athlete selections Thursday, selecting more than 50 from SUNY Morrisville for the prestigious academic honor. Among them were:

  • Daniel Evans of Cazenovia, a sophomore mechanical engineering tech student who also is on the cross country team
  • Leah Gamlen of Cazenovia, a junior applied psychology student who also is on the field hockey team
  • Haley Morris of Canastota, a sophomore business administration student who also is on the volleyball team
  • Benjamin Seale of Chittenango, a senior technology management student who also is on the cross country team

To qualify for the accolade, student-athletes must be in good standing with the institution and maintain an academic year grade point average of a 3.40 or greater, while participating in a league sponsored sport.

A record number 1,026 total student-athletes league wide were selected; altogether, 52 Mustang student-athletes achieved the academic recognition, marking a department all-time high.

By martha

Related Post

Fitness, Health & Wellness Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Community Memorial employees support Liberty Resources

J Jul, 2020 martha
Education/STEM Top Story

Scholastic Shining Stars

J Jul, 2020 martha
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Hepatitis A exposure at Oneida eatery

J Jul, 2020 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Fitness, Health & Wellness Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Community Memorial employees support Liberty Resources

Jul 9, 2020
Education/STEM Top Story

Scholastic Shining Stars

Jul 9, 2020
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Hepatitis A exposure at Oneida eatery

Jul 9, 2020
Education/STEM Top Story

Elizabeth Shephard presents at Obler Summer Research Program

Jul 9, 2020