Mustang student-athletes recognized as NEAC scholar-athletes

The North Eastern Athletic Conference announced its 2019-20 scholar-athlete selections Thursday, selecting more than 50 from SUNY Morrisville for the prestigious academic honor. Among them were:

Daniel Evans of Cazenovia, a sophomore mechanical engineering tech student who also is on the cross country team

Leah Gamlen of Cazenovia, a junior applied psychology student who also is on the field hockey team

Haley Morris of Canastota, a sophomore business administration student who also is on the volleyball team

Benjamin Seale of Chittenango, a senior technology management student who also is on the cross country team

To qualify for the accolade, student-athletes must be in good standing with the institution and maintain an academic year grade point average of a 3.40 or greater, while participating in a league sponsored sport.

A record number 1,026 total student-athletes league wide were selected; altogether, 52 Mustang student-athletes achieved the academic recognition, marking a department all-time high.

