Oneida County men arrested on burglary charges

On July 2, 2020, state police in Oneida arrested the following individuals following an investigation into a burglary that occurred on Oswego Road in the city of Rome June 7, 2020.

Christopher L. Croniser, 29, of Ava, was charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony; and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor.

Cory J. Chesebro, 29, from Vienna, is charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony.

Croniser and Chesebro are accused of stealing chainsaws and power tools from a garage. Croniser is also accused of causing damage to a vehicle while attempting to cut off the catalytic converter.

Both men were brought to Oneida County Jail for pre-arraignment detention and have since been released. State police were assisted by members of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

