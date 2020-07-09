Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Education/STEM Top Story

Elizabeth Shephard presents at Obler Summer Research Program

Bymartha

Jul 9, 2020 , , , , , ,

Elizabeth Shephard of Cazenovia was one of seven student presenting at the 2020 Obler Summer Research Program’s student research mini-conference at Elmira College. Shephard’s presentation was on The 9-1-1 DNA Repair Complex and the Structure and Interactions of the RAD9 Subunit.

This year, given the challenges due to COVID-19, summer research was performed online, with one-on-one virtual meetings between students and faculty mentors, Friday research progress meetings and Tuesday meetings to discuss such topics as the research process, careers in research, what to expect in graduate school and research communication.

At the end of the one month program, students wrote an abstract and presented a 20-minute oral presentation on their research findings.

Faculty mentors included Dr. Adam Giambrone, assistant professor of mathematics; Dr. Joseph Kolacinski, associate professor of mathematics; and Dr. Amy Lyndaker, assistant professor of biology.

By martha

Related Post

Fitness, Health & Wellness Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Community Memorial employees support Liberty Resources

J Jul, 2020 martha
Education/STEM Top Story

Scholastic Shining Stars

J Jul, 2020 martha
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Hepatitis A exposure at Oneida eatery

J Jul, 2020 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Fitness, Health & Wellness Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Community Memorial employees support Liberty Resources

Jul 9, 2020
Education/STEM Top Story

Scholastic Shining Stars

Jul 9, 2020
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Hepatitis A exposure at Oneida eatery

Jul 9, 2020
Education/STEM Top Story

Elizabeth Shephard presents at Obler Summer Research Program

Jul 9, 2020