Hepatitis A exposure at Oneida eatery

Madison County to hold mobile hepatitis A vaccination clinic

The Madison County Health Department has learned that an employee at the Taco Bell at 1038 Glenwood Ave., Oneida, is presumed positive for hepatitis A. This employee worked while infectious and may have exposed people who consumed food from the restaurant from June 23 to July 3.

Hepatitis A is a virus that causes inflammation of the liver, and symptoms like fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and yellowing of the skin and eyes. It is spread through food and water that has been contaminated with the virus and through close personal contact with someone who has the virus.

The hepatitis A vaccine is effective in preventing symptomatic infection if given within two weeks of exposure. The Health Department is advising anyone who consumed food prepared at the Taco Bell on the following dates and times should receive preventive treatment within 14 days of exposure.

June 23: noon to 4 p.m. (*)

June 24: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (*)

June 25: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (*)

June 26: 3 p.m. to midnight (need vaccination by July 10)

June 30: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. (need vaccination by July 14)

July 1: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (need vaccination by July 15)

July 3: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. (need Vaccination by July 17)

*Note if you visited the Taco Bell on June 23, 24 or 25 the window for a vaccination is over; monitor for symptoms.

If you consumed food prepared by Taco Bell in Oneida on these dates and times and need a hepatitis A vaccination, you may make an appointment for the Madison County Health Department’s vaccination clinics online at health.ny.gov/Go2Clinic/27. The clinics will be held by appointment only at the Oneida High School on Seneca Street in Oneida from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 10; Saturday, July 11; and Monday, July 13.

Face coverings will be required.

Any Madison County residents who consumed food during the before mentioned dates and times, monitor yourself for symptoms. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of hepatitis A include:

Yellow skin or eyes

Lack of appetite

Upset stomach

Vomiting

Fever

Dark urine or light-colored stools

Joint pain

Diarrhea

Fatigue

Symptoms commonly appear within 28 days of exposure, however can take as long as 50 days to appear. If you have any of these symptoms, contact your doctor.

If you have any questions or are not able to register for an appointment online, call 315.366.2361 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

