Scholastic Shining Stars

Ben Sovik named to president’s list at Pensacola Christian College

Ben Sovik of Cazenovia was named to the president’s list by Dr. Troy Shoemaker, president of Pensacola Christian College, for academic achievement during the 2020 spring semester. This was a result of earning a semester grade point average of 3.90 or higher.

George Langan graduates from Bowdoin College

During on online celebration of Bowdoin College’s Class of 2020, held May 23, 2020, bachelor of arts degrees were awarded to approximately 473 students from 43 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and 32 other countries and territories.

George Langan of Cazenovia graduated with a major in philosophy and a minor in computer science.

The event was not a replacement for the traditional cap-and-gown commencement that Bowdoin will hold on campus next May for the class of 2020, but rather the first act – a way to recognize the achievements right now of an extraordinary group.

The program for this year’s celebration of the class of 2020 was put together with ideas and preferences submitted by seniors.

Northeastern University announces spring semester 2020 dean’s list

Northeastern University recognizes those students who distinguish themselves academically during the course of the school year. The following students were recently named to the University’s dean’s list for the spring semester, which ended in April 2020:

Rachel Lines of Cazenovia, a Northeastern University student majoring in behavioral neuroscience. In addition to achieving distinction through the dean’s list, Lines is a member of the University Honors Program; and

Abigail Hodge of Cazenovia, a Northeastern University student majoring in computer science/linguistics. In addition to achieving distinction through the dean’s list, Abigail Hodge is a member of the University Honors Program.

To achieve the dean’s list distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career. Each student receives a letter of commendation and congratulation from their college dean.

Jonathan Campanie inducted into SUNY Oneonta National Residence Hall Honorary

Jonathan Campanie of Oneida was one of 25 students inducted into SUNY Oneonta’s Edward K. Griesmer chapter of National Residence Hall Honorary, a branch of the National Association of Colleges and University Residence Halls, in May.

Campanie is an adolescence ed: social studies major at SUNY Oneonta.

Tanner Williams of Oneida graduates from the University of New Hampshire

Tanner Williams of Oneida graduated magna cum laude from the University of New Hampshire on May 16, 2020. Williams earned a bachelor of science in Business Administration:Marketing.

Students who received the honor of magna cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.65-3.84.

Students are only graduated after the registrar’s office has certified that all degree requirements have been successfully completed. Participating in the commencement ceremony is the act of honoring and celebrating academic achievement.

