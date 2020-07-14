Man arrested for aggravated DWI on Thruway in Utica

Troopers say he had BAC more than twice the legal limit on the Thruway

On July 12, 2020, at approximately 10:15 p.m., state police responded to a report of a hit-and-run property damage accident that occurred in Utica as the vehicles were entering the Thruway.

Troopers located the vehicle, which was described as a Toyota Rav4 at the Herkimer exit toll booth. The uninjured driver, Tays Nying, 30, of Hartford, Conn., was found to be intoxicated. He was taken into custody, transported and processed at SP Schuyler where his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.21 percent.

Nying was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was turned over to a sober third party and released on an appearance ticket returnable in Herkimer Village Court at 6 p.m. July 28, 2020.

