Food Bank of Central New York receives $5,000 donation from Iroquois Gas

Iroquois Gas Transmission System recently contributed $5,000 to the Food Bank of Central New York to aid in the organization’s efforts to provide nutritious food for residents of central and northern New York struggling with hunger.

“Iroquois has a long history of supporting food security initiatives and is grateful for the opportunity to offer our help to the Food Bank of Central New York,” said Jeffrey Bruner, President of Iroquois Pipeline Operating Company. “Challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic have caused many more people to rely on emergency food services, which is why the work of the Food Bank is so critical.”

Food Bank of Central New York is a not-for-profit organization working to eliminate hunger through food distribution, education, and advocacy in cooperation with the community. The core of their work is achieved by partnering with local agencies that distribute food to individuals and families including food pantries, soup kitchens, and emergency shelters. They partner with 282 emergency food programs in the counties of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego and St. Lawrence.

“Thanks to Iroquois’ generous donation, we’ll be able to provide enough nutritious food for 15,000 meals in the communities we serve,” said Karen Belcher, Interim Executive Director for Food Bank of Central New York. “We appreciate the support from Iroquois, which is much-needed as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect residents of all ages throughout the region.”

“Iroquois is pleased to help the Food Bank of Central New York in their effort to alleviate hunger and we encourage others to support the organization and their vital mission,” said Bruner.

Anyone interested in donating to the Food Bank of Central New York should visit their website at foodbankcny.org or call (315) 437-1899.

