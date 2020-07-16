COVID-19 webinar: What we know, reopening safely, and guidance for social situations

Medical guidance for producers, service providers, farm workers and community members

The Cornell Farmworker Program and Finger Lakes Community Health (the clinic) present a free English presentation with Dr. Jose Canario, M.D.

In this one-hour webinar, Canario will give an update on COVID-19 research, discuss safe ways to go out under reopening and appropriate behavior during social settings. Attendees are required to register and are encouraged to submit questions in advance or raise them during the call.

The English webinar will provide important information for producers, service providers and community members. All welcome.

Please register as soon as possible to RSVP for the event.

You will then receive instructions on how to connect to the webinar on the 28th.

Click here to register online. For more information, call or text to 607.224.8821.

