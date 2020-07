SUNY New Paltz announced its dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester, a recognition for students who excel academically and earn at least a 3.3 grade-point average in a semester with a full-time course load.

The following students made the spring 2020 dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz:

Eli Beam of Wampsville

Jacob Fraser-Gilbert of Cazenovia

Patrick-James Piescor of Hamilton

Shayla Sullivan of Sherburne

