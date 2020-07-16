Local residents named to RIT dean’s list for spring semester

The following local residents made the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2020 spring semester:
- Brandon Key of Chittenango, who is in the computer engineering program.
- Shane Ogden of Cazenovia, who is in the computing security program.
- Rory Flannery of Cazenovia, who is in the industrial engineering program.
- Constance Froass of Oneida, who is in the graphic design program.
- Saulo Ferreira of Chittenango, who is in the software engineering program.
- Erika Doroshenko of Morrisville, who is in the biology program.
- Claire Murray of Cazenovia, who is in the computer science program.
- Kyle Cole of Sherburne, who is in the biology program.
- Zach Dahl of Eaton, who is in the computer science program.
- Tina Chen of Bridgeport, who is in the new media design program.
- Kelly Frost of Cazenovia, who is in the medical illustration program.
- John Currado of Chittenango, who is in the computational mathematics program.
- TJ Larson of Hamilton, who is in the game design and development program.
- Miranda Szwej of Bridgeport, who is in the chemical engineering program.
- Elaina Stafford of DeRuyter, who is in the biochemistry program.
- Taylor Kranbuhl of Oneida, who is in the chemical engineering program.
- Nathan Murray of Waterville, who is in the electrical engineering program.
- Katy Myka of Chittenango, who is in the physician assistant program.
- Stevie West of New Woodstock, who is in the film and animation program.
- Jennie McIntosh of Chittenango, who is in the applied mathematics program.
- Brooke White of Truxton, who is in the 3D digital design program.
- Mike Gugino of Cazenovia, who is in the computing security program.
- Owen Albanese of Canastota, who is in the civil engineering technology program.
- Megan Sitts of Hamilton, who is in the civil engineering technology program.
- Franklin Marconi of Erieville, who is in the mechanical engineering technology program.
- Suzu Davis of Cazenovia, who is in the new media design program.
- Sarah Loucks of Chittenango, who is in the mechanical engineering program.
- Shao Demyttenaere of Erieville, who is in the chemistry program.
- Anthony Cianfrocco of Oneida, who is in the computer science program.
- Emily Mahoney of Cazenovia, who is in the chemistry program.
- Andrew Schaefer of Earlville, who is in the physics program.
- Zachary Cottet of Chittenango, who is in the film and animation program.
- Ellie Knox of Chittenango, who is in the biomedical engineering program.
- Matt McDermott of Canastota, who is in the mechanical engineering program.
- Jeremy McGrath of Chittenango, who is in the computer science program.
- Hayley Foran of Bridgeport, who is in the journalism program.
- Evan Capella of Chittenango, who is in the software engineering program.
- Joseph Rondinelli of Oneida, who is in the computer engineering technology program.
- Chris Becker of Cazenovia, who is in the industrial engineering program.
Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for dean’s list if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of incomplete, D or F and they have completed at least 12 credit hours.