Local residents named to RIT dean’s list for spring semester

Jul 15, 2020

The following local residents made the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2020 spring semester:

  • Brandon Key of Chittenango, who is in the computer engineering program.
  • Shane Ogden of Cazenovia, who is in the computing security program.
  • Rory Flannery of Cazenovia, who is in the industrial engineering program.
  • Constance Froass of Oneida, who is in the graphic design program.
  • Saulo Ferreira of Chittenango, who is in the software engineering program.
  • Erika Doroshenko of Morrisville, who is in the biology program.
  • Claire Murray of Cazenovia, who is in the computer science program.
  • Kyle Cole of Sherburne, who is in the biology program.
  • Zach Dahl of Eaton, who is in the computer science program.
  • Tina Chen of Bridgeport, who is in the new media design program.
  • Kelly Frost of Cazenovia, who is in the medical illustration program.
  • John Currado of Chittenango, who is in the computational mathematics program.
  • TJ Larson of Hamilton, who is in the game design and development program.
  • Miranda Szwej of Bridgeport, who is in the chemical engineering program.
  • Elaina Stafford of DeRuyter, who is in the biochemistry program.
  • Taylor Kranbuhl of Oneida, who is in the chemical engineering program.
  • Nathan Murray of Waterville, who is in the electrical engineering program.
  • Katy Myka of Chittenango, who is in the physician assistant program.
  • Stevie West of New Woodstock, who is in the film and animation program.
  • Jennie McIntosh of Chittenango, who is in the applied mathematics program.
  • Brooke White of Truxton, who is in the 3D digital design program.
  • Mike Gugino of Cazenovia, who is in the computing security program.
  • Owen Albanese of Canastota, who is in the civil engineering technology program.
  • Megan Sitts of Hamilton, who is in the civil engineering technology program.
  • Franklin Marconi of Erieville, who is in the mechanical engineering technology program.
  • Suzu Davis of Cazenovia, who is in the new media design program.
  • Sarah Loucks of Chittenango, who is in the mechanical engineering program.
  • Shao Demyttenaere of Erieville, who is in the chemistry program.
  • Anthony Cianfrocco of Oneida, who is in the computer science program.
  • Emily Mahoney of Cazenovia, who is in the chemistry program.
  • Andrew Schaefer of Earlville, who is in the physics program.
  • Zachary Cottet of Chittenango, who is in the film and animation program.
  • Ellie Knox of Chittenango, who is in the biomedical engineering program.
  • Matt McDermott of Canastota, who is in the mechanical engineering program.
  • Jeremy McGrath of Chittenango, who is in the computer science program.
  • Hayley Foran of Bridgeport, who is in the journalism program.
  • Evan Capella of Chittenango, who is in the software engineering program.
  • Joseph Rondinelli of Oneida, who is in the computer engineering technology program.
  • Chris Becker of Cazenovia, who is in the industrial engineering program.

Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for dean’s list if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of incomplete, D or F and they have completed at least 12 credit hours.

