Utica police charge man with assault after stabbing

Jul 16, 2020 , , , ,

On July 14, 2020, at approximately 10:50 p.m., Utica police officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Miller Avenue regarding a stabbing investigation.

Upon arrival, they located a male victim suffering from a stab wound to his back. It was learned that, during the course of a domestic argument, Trevor McDonald, 64, of Utica, stabbed his brother once.

The victim was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, where he underwent emergency care and treatment. He is in stable condition with no life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the incident, McDonald was charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

